Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Short Interest Update

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:WKULF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKULF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Weekend Unlimited Industries has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.

About Weekend Unlimited Industries

Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc sells branded cannabis packaging. It offers its products through Wknd! and Orchard Heights brand name. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

