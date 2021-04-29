Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Gold (MOZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE: MOZ) recently:
- 4/27/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.75.
- 3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.
MOZ stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.49. 538,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$528.47 million and a PE ratio of -62.25.
Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
