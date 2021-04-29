Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Gold (MOZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE: MOZ) recently:

4/27/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$5.80. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$4.70 to C$5.80.

4/23/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Marathon Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.75.

3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Marathon Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

MOZ stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.49. 538,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a current ratio of 19.18. Marathon Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$528.47 million and a PE ratio of -62.25.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

