Welbilt (WBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Investors interested in listening to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Welbilt to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBT. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

