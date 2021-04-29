Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 150.2% from the March 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
