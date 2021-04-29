Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 150.2% from the March 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Also, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 61.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

