Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $50.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BSX. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

BSX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 328,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,713,000 after acquiring an additional 91,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

