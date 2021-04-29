Wells Fargo & Company Increases Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $74.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IART. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

NASDAQ IART opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 2,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $159,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 34.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

