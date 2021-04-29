Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $70.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

CAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $63.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.