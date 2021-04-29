Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin (NYSE:OLN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Olin from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Get Olin alerts:

OLN stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olin will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Olin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 52,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.