Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.720-0.770 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.72 to $0.77 EPS.

WELL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,391. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78. Welltower has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

