Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $77.42 and last traded at $77.42, with a volume of 3174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Welltower by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Welltower by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after acquiring an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

