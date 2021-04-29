Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WERN. Susquehanna upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.37.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.67 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,871,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,420,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after acquiring an additional 267,771 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

