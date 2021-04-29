WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in WesBanco by 1,481.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 206,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after buying an additional 134,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1,436.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 106,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 99,979 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.