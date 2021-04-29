WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Gap Down to $36.68

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.68, but opened at $35.14. WesBanco shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 1,809 shares.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Insiders have sold a total of 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 134,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

