WESCO International (WCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 5.50-6.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $5.50-6.00 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC stock opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $95.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.