West Fraser Timber (WFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$5.88 per share for the quarter.

WFG stock opened at C$97.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$109.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.69.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFG. CIBC increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

