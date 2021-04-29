West Fraser Timber (WFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Shares of WFG opened at $79.07 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $88.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

