West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $46,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $322.22 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $185.09 and a one year high of $326.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.97 and a 200-day moving average of $286.75.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

