West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Hits New 12-Month High at $331.81

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $331.81 and last traded at $328.50, with a volume of 1686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after buying an additional 350,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,310,095,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,084,000 after buying an additional 240,412 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,172,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,589,000 after buying an additional 90,083 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

