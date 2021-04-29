Western Alliance Bancorporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE WAL opened at $106.20 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

