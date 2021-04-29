Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of EMD opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
