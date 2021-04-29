Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.47

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 346888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.24.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.