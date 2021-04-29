Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.25 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to 1.300-1.600 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.24.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

