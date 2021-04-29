Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.050-4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.70 billion-$7.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.82 billion.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.75 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.51%.

WAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.71.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

