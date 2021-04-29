Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.41 million. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.57 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPRT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

