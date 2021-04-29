Westwood Management Corp IL Acquires 51,150 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2,379.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 0.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Eaton by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.15. 26,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.33 and its 200 day moving average is $124.23. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

