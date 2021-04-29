Westwood Management Corp IL Has $109.84 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Westwood Management Corp IL cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. The Trade Desk makes up about 9.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.36% of The Trade Desk worth $109,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In other The Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,789,225.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.53, for a total value of $1,432,985.44. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 46,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,625,311.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,687 shares of company stock worth $184,550,727 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $740.00. 26,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,753. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.33 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $704.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $767.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.61, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Macquarie increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.