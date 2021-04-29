Westwood Management Corp IL Lowers Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up about 2.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.53% of LHC Group worth $32,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth $55,369,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHCG stock traded down $7.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.09. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.26 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

