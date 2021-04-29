Westwood Management Corp IL Raises Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 105.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Linde makes up 0.8% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 46.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.19. 13,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $292.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

