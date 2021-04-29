Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 108,800 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,800 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL owned approximately 0.09% of TTEC worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,824,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTEC traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $105.62. 792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $109.95.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $570.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.32 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

