Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 27,300 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Westwood Management Corp IL trimmed its holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.54% of Ontrak worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the first quarter worth approximately $9,659,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 63.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ontrak by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ontrak stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,703. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $563.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.52.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ontrak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $110.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

