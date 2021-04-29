Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 4,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises 2.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.19% of Tyler Technologies worth $32,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after acquiring an additional 528,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.20.

TYL traded down $16.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $424.59. 7,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,732. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

