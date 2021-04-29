WEX (NYSE:WEX) Shares Gap Down to $226.73

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $226.73, but opened at $217.54. WEX shares last traded at $216.87, with a volume of 580 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total transaction of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,794,368.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth $395,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in WEX by 9.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $2,305,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $831,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

