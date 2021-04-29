Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WPM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

