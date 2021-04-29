Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

TSE:WPM opened at C$52.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$23.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$76.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$161,359.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$289,809.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. CSFB reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.