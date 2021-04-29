White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Down to $1,200.93

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,200.93, but opened at $1,167.20. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,176.20, with a volume of 13 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,164.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,054.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.58.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

