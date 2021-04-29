Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price increased by research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WCP. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.10.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.52. 4,151,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,107. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The stock has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a PE ratio of -1.22.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

