Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,536 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

