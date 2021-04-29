Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $395.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

