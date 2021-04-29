Whittier Trust Co. Buys New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,000. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EWBC opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

