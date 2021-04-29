Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,831,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,626 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,161,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,831,000 after buying an additional 199,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $78.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $78.61.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

