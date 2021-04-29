Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in STERIS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $210.88 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $138.66 and a 52 week high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.94.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.