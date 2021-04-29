Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 19,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

KMI opened at $17.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

