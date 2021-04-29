Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

