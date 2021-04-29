Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.56 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.72. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

