Whittier Trust Co. Has $12.74 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 47.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $74.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

