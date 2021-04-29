Whittier Trust Co. Has $120.89 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $120,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,379.91 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,906.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,445.80.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

