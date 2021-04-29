Whittier Trust Co. Has $18.42 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,715 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 149,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 56,532 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.