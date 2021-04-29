Whittier Trust Co. Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

MO opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

