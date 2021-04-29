Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $57.43 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18.

