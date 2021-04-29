Whittier Trust Co. Has $9.17 Million Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,135 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.55% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.88.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

